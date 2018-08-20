Timber Creek High School adds extra security after student makes threat

AVALON PARK, Fla. - Extra security will be added at Timber Creek High School in Avalon Park on Monday after a student made an online threat, according to officials.

School administrators said they notified law enforcement after the threat was made on a social media platform over the weekend.

"District Police and our law enforcement partners have identified the student who made the post and action was taken," Timber Creek High officials said in a Facebook post.

Details about the threat have not been released.

"We will take full action against any individual making threats against our school," officials said. "The student code of conduct will be applied and consequences can include expulsion and arrest."

School officials said more deputies have been added as a precaution.

"Parents, please remind your student that they can report any threats to an adult at school or call the SPEAKOUT hotline at 800-423-TIPS. If you have any questions please feel free to email me at kelly.paduano@ocps.net," officials said.

