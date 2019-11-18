From the Shire to Orlando, ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars to make MegaCon stop in 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s premier comic book convention, MegaCon, announced its first major lineup of stars coming in 2020.

The four hobbits behind the “The Lord of the Rings” franchise are set to be at the four-day event.

Actors Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will join fans for an exclusive reunion.

MeganCon officials said once-in-a-lifetime packages will be offered to remember the “precious” moment.

Below is a list of options and prices:

An evening with the four hobbits, tickets on sale January 2020

Join all four actors as they reunite onstage for an evening of stories and questions.

General admission: $20

Silver ticket: $59

Gold ticket: $139

Backstage pass with four hobbits, tickets on sale Nov. 21

Professional photo op with the four hobbits, one guaranteed in-person autograph from Wood, Astin, Monaghan and Boyd on one item. Gold ticket to the special event, an evening with the four hobbits.

Date for this option has not been decided: $699

Autographs, tickets on sale Nov. 21

One guaranteed in-person autograph on an item of your choice.

Wood: $80

Monaghan: $60

Astin: $60

Boyd: $60

Photo ops, tickets on sale Nov. 21

Professional 8 x 10 photo

Wood: $90

Monaghan: $70

Astin: $70

Boyd: $70

Wood and Astin: $165

Monaghan and Boyd: $135

The Four Hobbit Photo Op: $275

MegaCon Orlando takes place at the Orange County Convention Center April 16 - 19.

Click here for more information.