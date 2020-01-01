Former ‘Bold and Beautiful’ star tackles tensions between police, communities in new documentary

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tracy Melchior, the former star of CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” is producing a documentary as a diplomatic “opening act” to heal the growing tension between cops and the communities they serve.

“The film is about mutual respect,” Melchior told News 6. “It just kind of warms things up. We need this mutual understanding.”

The working title of the film is “Monochrome.“ It’s a three-year project in need of a final burst of cash to complete the ambitious production.

The film is hosted and co-produced by the veteran actress, who weaves a conversation between first responders and residents to examine the events that have exploded on streets and TV screens with alarming frequency.

“This is not meant to be a commercial about law enforcement and why you should like them,” she said. “Police work is not always pretty.”

Melchior made sure to interview officers out of uniform to take away the double standard associated with the badge and remind the audience they are members of the community, too.

She offers a unique personal touch to this film as the daughter of a former Central Florida police officer and wife to a veteran Los Angeles Police Department officer.

She also shared a difficult time in her life when her ex-husband was abusing her and police arrived to diffuse the violence and, as she recalled, save her life.

“This happened soon after the Nicole Simpson tragedy,” Melchior said. “My neighbors called police and he was charged with a felony. We divorced soon after that.”

Production costs for the film have prompted Melchior and co-producer Deb Ortiz to set-up an ”all or nothing” Kickstarter fundraiser that has received roughly $3,400, far short of the $20,000 needed.

“I hate asking people to donate,” Melchior said. “I’m not getting paid anything to do this and it takes a lot of resources. I can’t do it on my own.”

Melchior has offered some incentives for donations, including allowing donors to be part of the movie.

“We will interview you about what you think is going on and what you think needs to be done,” she said. “We can also go on a horse trail ride with the LAPD mounted unit.”

Melchior has also secured a day with the LAPD SWAT unit to attend a training session and tour its facilities.

Deb Ortiz, founder of Code 9 in Tampa and co-producer of “Monochrome,” said the film is an investment that makes sense for communities coast to coast.

“There is no right or wrong answer,” Ortiz said. “We’re putting this out in front of you because nobody is going to come out better if we don’t come together.”

The deadline for the Kickstarter drive is Jan. 19.

If you would like to donate to the Monochrome project, click here.