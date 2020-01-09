Regal Cinemas picks Pepsi over Coke for moviegoers in 2020
Companies announce deal in long, awkward Twitter exchange
Regal Cinemas announced Wednesday that its moviegoers will have to enjoy Pepsi products during movies instead of Coca-Cola starting in spring 2020.
Pepsi’s line of products, including Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Lifewater, Bubly sparkling water, Pure Leaf and AMP Game Fuel, will be available in theaters.
“Pepsi is a brand that understands the powerful connectivity of entertainment and shares our passion for creating moments of pure enjoyment for our fans,” said John Curry, senior vice president of food service for Regal. “The stars aligned to connect us with the diverse PepsiCo cast of products – smash hits for movie fans and another reason why Regal is the best place to watch a movie.”
Part of the announcement included a long, awkward Twitter conversation in which the brands look to have fallen head over heels for each other.
