‘Addams Family’ star Christina Ricci coming to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Celebrity Christina Ricci is the newest celebrity announced for the MegaCon Orlando convention.

The Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy award-winning actress made her film debut in 1990 in the film “Mermaids." One year later, she got her breakout role as Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family.”

Check out a clip below

Ricci went on to play Kat in the 1995 film “Casper,” and Rae in 2006′s “Black Snake Moan."

Aside from films, Ricci was seen playing the title character in the television series “The Lizzie Borden Chronicles,” for which she earned a SAG Award nomination. She most recently starred in the Amazon original series “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” for which she also served as a producer, MegaCon leaders said.

Ricci will be at MegaCon on April 18 and 19 to sign autographs and offer photo opportunities.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Tickets are now on sale.