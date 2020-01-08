Class is back in session: ‘Saved by the Bell’ stars coming to MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Were you saved by the bell?

The cast of the hit 90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell” are getting back together at MegaCon Orlando this April.

Stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be making appearances and giving autographs and photos to fans.

“Saved by the Bell,” which first aired in 1989, followed a group of friends who navigate through high school exams, relationships and breakups.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

MegaCon Orlando runs April 16 to 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.

Tickets are now on sale.