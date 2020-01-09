‘Mummy’ star Brendan Fraser to make appearance at MegaCon Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – MegaCon has a new star added to its list of appearances.

Leaders announced on social media Thursday that actor Brendan Fraser will make a stop at the convention.

The 51-year-old actor is best known for playing Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy” franchise, which went on to be the focus of a ride at Universal Orlando Resort.

He also starred in films like “George of the Jungle” and the DC comics TV series “Doom Patrol.”

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Fraser only plans to attend MegaCon on April 18.

Tickets for photos and autographs are now on sale.