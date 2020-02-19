Regal Eagle Smokehouse opens at Epcot’s America pavilion

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World opened its newest restaurant, the “Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue” at Epcot Wednesday.

The new restaurant took the place of Liberty Inn, which closed its doors last July.

Muppet’s favorite, Sam the Eagle, headlines the dining establishment in World Showcase and is prominently shown on menus and the restaurant logo.

Disney described the new location as a modern barbecue smokehouse, with all the accompanying sights, sounds, smells and flavors guests will love.

BBQ dishes at new Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Disney)

The menu includes a number of BBQ dishes inspired from areas around the country, as well as salads, craft brews, ciders, wines and specialty cocktails.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Disney)

Seating will be available both inside and outside next to the American Adventure attraction.

Click here to check out the menu.