Regal Eagle Smokehouse opens at Epcot’s America pavilion

New restaurant offers BBQ from around the U.S.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue is a fast-casual restaurant located at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kent Phillips, Photographer)
ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World opened its newest restaurant, the “Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue” at Epcot Wednesday.

The new restaurant took the place of Liberty Inn, which closed its doors last July.

Muppet’s favorite, Sam the Eagle, headlines the dining establishment in World Showcase and is prominently shown on menus and the restaurant logo.

Disney described the new location as a modern barbecue smokehouse, with all the accompanying sights, sounds, smells and flavors guests will love.

BBQ dishes at new Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
The menu includes a number of BBQ dishes inspired from areas around the country, as well as salads, craft brews, ciders, wines and specialty cocktails.

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue
Seating will be available both inside and outside next to the American Adventure attraction.

Click here to check out the menu.

