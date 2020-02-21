Lululemon set to open location at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla – Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon will open a new location at Disney Springs this year.

Disney officials said on Instagram, the location will offer men’s and women’s lifestyle and technical apparel for yoga, running and training.

A location has not been determined, but Disney said more details will be announced in the future on the Disney Parks blog.

Lululemon operates three locations in Central Florida including stores in Winter Park, The Mall at Millenia and the Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets.

The new store is one of several new things coming to Disney Springs.

Disney is currently putting the final touches on its new Cirque du Soleil show, Beatrix restaurant and a new M&M World.