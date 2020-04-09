Disney shares new ‘Frozen’ series created by animator who is quarantined at home

Disney Animation is curing coronavirus boredom by debuting a series of weekly shorts staring our favorite “Frozen” snowman.

Disney released “At Home With Olaf,” which will reportedly consist of 20 shorts.

“Frozen” fans seem to love the cartoons almost as much as Olaf loves summer.

Hyrum Osmond animated the shorts, while Josh Gad reprised his role as the voice of Olaf.

Both worked on the project from their homes, Gad revealed on Twitter.

My friends @alittlejelee & @mrhyrum called me up one day & asked me if I would be able 2 record some dialogue & sounds as Olaf from home. These little shorts done from home by Hyrum & the @DisneyAnimation team are so charming & hopefully provide a smile during these scary times🙏 https://t.co/pjdVGSDa2U — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 6, 2020

The shorts are creative, fun and help ease your worries and anxieties during the pandemic. Even if you can’t completely “Let It Go,” the shorts will surely put a smile on your face.

Below are the episodes that have been released as of Thursday.

“Fun with Snow”

“Alone in the Forest”

“Fishin”

While no set schedule has been released for future episodes, the best way to stay updated on episodes is by checking Disney Animation’s Twitter and YouTube accounts.

Disney also released “Frozen 2” three months early on their streaming service Disney+ amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Pixar’s “Onward,” was also added to the streaming service after movie theaters were forced to shut their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.