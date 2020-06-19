AMC Theatres plans to reopen select locations

ORLANDO, Fla – The biggest movie theater chain says they plan to begin a phased reopening of select locations beginning July 15.

AMC has been closed for months like many other theater chains, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is rolling out its “safe and clean” initiative, which includes health and safety protocols that will be in place when guests return.

AMC says the new safety policies were advised by Dr. Joseph Allen, a noted expert and faculty member at Harvard School of Public Health, and through a partnership with cleaning company Clorox®.

The new policies include:

Enhanced cleaning of common areas and high-touch points

Extra time cleaning between movie showtimes

The use of electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning filter upgrades

Simplified, reduced menus at concessions stands. Large popcorn and drink refills suspended

In phase one of the companies reopening plan, auditoriums will be reduced to thirty percent capacity. The next phases of the plan include increased auditorium capacities, but AMC said this is all based on federal, state and local directives.

The company explains that it hopes to be in its final rollout, phase four, by Thanksgiving and operating at full capacity.

AMC will require its employees to undergo daily health screenings, frequent hand washing and the wearing of face masks.

AMC Safe & Clean policies (AMC THEATRES)

Guests will also be encouraged to wear facial coverings, maintain social distancing and use cashless transactions.

AMC Safe & Clean policies (AMC THEATRES)

AMC plans to give additional news on which locations are opening in a future release.