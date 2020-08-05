Mark your calendar: Universal’s passholder appreciation days begin Aug. 10

Universal Orlando is set to celebrate its passholders with appreciation days beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

During this time, not only can passholders enjoy the world-class attractions and experiences the resort has to offer, but guests will also see special passholder merchandise, early park admission , 20 special food offerings and enjoy discounted rates at select Universal Orlando hotels.

Take a look below at some of the offerings passholders are sure to love.

UOAP merchandise

Full Screen 1 / 5 Stop by the parks for a tribute to Frank the pug from Men in Black, the next free button in the UOAP series. One button per Passholder while supplies last.

Special merchandise for passholders will be available during select hours at the UOAP lounge in Universal Studios and Toon Extra at Islands of Adventure.

Annual pass buttons and magnets are limited quantities and for a limited time.

Food and Drink Offerings

Full Screen 1 / 4 Exclusive Doughnut from Voodoo Donut. A heart-shaped, yeast doughnut with vanilla frosting & strawberry lemonade Bavarian filling.

Click here for a complete look at the Universal Orlando passholder appreciation days exclusive menu.

The appreciation days will run Aug. 10 to Sept. 30.

Guests who are not a Universal Orlando passholder can purchase any annual or seasonal pass and get three months free. Officials said the special offer is valid on any 2-park and 3-park annual and seasonal pass and is available for purchase through September 30.