Renovations inspired by ’Moana’ delay reopening of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World has delayed the full reopening of the Polynesian Village Resort till summer of 2021.

The resort is currently only open to Disney Vacation Club members with reservations.

A Disney spokeswoman said during the closure imagineers will be performing renovations to the Polynesian’s guest rooms and great ceremonial hall.

Guest rooms will feature colors inspired by the Pacific Ocean and islands, and will have details, textures and patterns inspired by the 2016 hit film “Moana.”

Great Ceremonial House (WKMG-TV)

Details on the renovations to the great ceremonial hall will be released in the future.

According to the Disney website, due to upcoming refurbishment work monorail service to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be temporarily suspended beginning in early October.

The resort was set to reopen to all guests in a couple months as part of Disney’s phased reopening plan.

Disney is reaching out to Polynesian resort guests, within four weeks of their scheduled reservations, to modify their future stay.

Below are resort reopenings still planned for the remainder of this year.