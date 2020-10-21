‘Fast and Furious’ franchise to end with 11th film

It appears that “Fast and Furious” is approaching its finale.

Variety reports the central franchise will end after its 10th and 11th films.

The main storyline follows the adventures of Vin Diesel’s character, Dominic Toretto, and his family of fellow car-enthusiasts-turned-thieves.

The latest installment tersely titled “F-9” is set to debut next year.

According to Variety, Justin Lin, the director behind many of the movies, will then return to direct the final two installments.

No word on when those movies would possibly be released.

This does not mean the “Fast and Furious” the cinematic universe is coming to an end.

Universal Studios is supposedly working on more spin-off movies based on characters from the main films.