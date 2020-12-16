Electrical Water Pageant returning soon to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla – Walt Disney World said it will soon bring back the fan-favorite, The Electrical Water Pageant.

The 14 whimsical floating barges display a number of enchanting images like dolphins, seahorses, and turtles as it makes its way across the Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake. The display has been unavailable for guests to experience since the reopening of Walt Disney World back in July.

“Though it has been here since 1971, there are a few changes to each of the Electrical Water Pageant barges. Each mythical creature and water creature that is on there has been moved around and slightly changed over the years” a Disney spokesperson said in a video posted online.

Guests at Disney Resort hotels along Seven Seas Lagoon and Bay Lake will once again have a chance to see The Electrical Water Pageant as it will soon make its return to the waterways of @WaltDisneyWorld Resort. pic.twitter.com/ImuN6G3CcL — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) December 16, 2020

No official date has been announced as to when the nighttime parade will return.