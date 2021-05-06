Gatorpalooza Fun Fest is back with turkey dog toss, live music

More than 100 gators can be found in Gatorland's Alligator Breeding Marsh

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland is back at it this month with its annual Gatorpalooza Fun Fest that includes events and games only available at Orlando’s No. 1 alligator theme park.

The event is happening May 15 and 16.

The two-day experience includes the Gator Man Challenge contest, described as a “wild and fun activity” during which guests get to throw turkey dogs to Gatorland personalities in boats floating in the Alligator Breeding Marsh.

The special event is included in park admission.

Florida residents can get a special deal on tickets for $14.99 that weekend and for all of May.

“We are so excited that we can make Gatorpalooza happen this year for our guests to enjoy,” Gatorland President Mark McHugh said. “We are ready to roll out the fun and excitement the Gatorland way during this special weekend event.”

Gatorpalooza will not only feature lots of alligators but also live music, food, artisan crafts and more games.