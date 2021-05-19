Headbangers Ball: Welcome to Rockville announces lineup for 2021 event in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Welcome to Rockville music festival announced the line-up for its 2021 event in Daytona Beach on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after the coronavirus pandemic caused the festival planners to cancel the event in May 2020. It was set to be the first year for the event to take place in Daytona Beach after calling Jacksonville home for its first nine years.

After the delay, the original three-day event has now been extended to four days of music with thrash metal icons Metallica headlining two of those days, playing a unique set each time, according to the festival. The headliners for the other two nights are Disturbed and Nine Inch Nails.

The hard rock music festival is set for Nov. 11-14 at Daytona International Speedway.

The full lineup for each day of the event can be found below:

Passes for the event are on sale now with a layaway option available through June 30.

According to the festival’s website, there will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place but it does not say what those measures will include but states that they will be released closer to the event and will adhere to “current guidelines of local and state health officials.”

“We are committed to the health and safety of all patrons and staff. Enhanced safety measures will be in place based on the latest guidance from city, county and state government health officials. Patrons and staff will be required to follow all safety precautions for admittance. All safety measures will be published prior to our events, posted at all entrances and enforced throughout our events,” the website reads.

