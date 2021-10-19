2 new world record thrill rides make Icon Park a ‘Land of the Giants’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Construction crews are putting the final touches on what will soon be two new world record-breaking attractions coming to Orlando’s International Drive in December.

The Slingshot Group of Companies is opening the Orlando Slingshot and the Orlando Free Fall at ICON Park, where the world’s tallest swing ride, the Starflyer, already stands, making Orlando the “land of the giants,” as Starflyer’s Sales and Marketing Director John Stine put it.

“These are world record-setting attractions that we’re featuring here. And we’ve already got the world’s tallest stand-alone swing right on the other side of the complex,” Stine said. “So you got three world record rides that guests walking up and down (I-Drive) can check out.”

Topping out completed on world's tallest drop tower at ICON Park (ICON Park)

He said the Orlando Slingshot will be the tallest slingshot ride in the world, standing at 300 feet tall.

“(It) launch(es) you 450 feet in the air, going from zero to 100 miles in two seconds,” Stine said.

The Orlando Slingshot will be right next to the Orlando Free Fall, also the tallest free fall drop in the world.

“It will drop you 400 feet, 70 miles an hour,” Stine said. “And before you drop, they will tilt you at 30 degrees, so you can see what awaits you out there.”

The ride is expected to open in December, just in time for the peak holiday season and the return of international tourists Nov. 8.

“The international visitors are key for us,” Stine added. “We got people from England and Brazil. Again, they want thrill and we can offer those thrills.”

News 6 did some research and the tallest building in downtown Orlando, the SunTrust building, stands at 441 feet tall.

GOING VERTICAL🏗️⏫ | Work is almost finished on the newest attraction at @iconparkorlando, The world's tallest drop tower!⏬ Who is ready? 😨 @news6wkmg https://t.co/hu7i9s5vQc pic.twitter.com/isFtxsc5gj — Landon McReynolds (@LandonProducer) October 19, 2021

The Orlando Free Fall is just 11 feet shorter.

The thrill ride, however, is still taller than the Orange County Courthouse and more than double the drop of Hollywood Studio’s Tower of Terror, which stands at 199 feet tall.

