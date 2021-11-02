CBS launching festive original movies along with mega concerts featuring Adele, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett

Recording artist Adele performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

It’s a season of festive celebration and CBS is rolling out an expansive, original lineup to help usher in the holidays.

CBS announced its 2021 holiday season lineup which includes two new original movies titled “A Christmas Proposal” and “Christmas Takes Flight.”

Headliners Adele, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga will take the stage for CBS’s new holiday concerts.

Don’t worry if you’re a holiday traditionalist, CBS will have your favorites like “Home for the Holidays,” “Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer,” as well as “Frosty the Snowman.”

Here’s the full lineup of holiday offerings from CBS this season.

Celebrate the 2021 holiday season with CBS' festive original movies and specials. (CBS)

“Adele One Night Only” - Sunday, Nov. 14, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. ET

Global superstar Adele will sing some of her first new material in six years including some never-before-heard songs and classic hits. There will also be an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey, CBS announced.

“Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” – Monday, Nov. 22, 8 to 9 p.m.

One of your favorite holiday classics will be gracing CBS this season.

FILE - Revelers makes their way down the Avenue of the Americas in front of Radio City Music Hall during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Nov. 28, 2019. This years parade will snap back to form after bowing to pandemic restrictions last year. It will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups and, of course, Santa Claus (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File) (2019 Getty Images)

“Thanksgiving Day Parade” – Thursday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to noon

The Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue in New York City and CBS will bring you all the sights, sounds and floats.

“Frosty the Snowman” & “Frosty Returns” – Friday, Nov. 26, 8 to 8:30 p.m. and 8:30 to 9 p.m.

The jolly, happy soul Frosty will be the second classic aired by CBS this season.

“Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire” – Saturday, Nov. 27, 8 to 8:30 p.m.

According to CBS, “In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.”

“Robbie the Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe” – Saturday, Nov. 27, 8:30 to 9 p.m.

According to CBS, “In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park.”

“The Story of Santa Claus” – Saturday, Nov. 27, 9 to 10 p.m.

According to CBS, “This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.”

“One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” – Sunday, Nov. 28, 8 to 9 p.m.

CBS has a second concert with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The pair filmed the performance live from the Radio City Music Hall in August 2021.

“Home for the Holidays at the Grove” – Sunday, Dec. 5, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The 23rd annual Home for the Holidays will feature uplifting stories from foster care to help raise awareness for the topic, CBS said. Some of today’s top artists will be performing from The Grove in Los Angeles.

“Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer” airs again – Saturday, Dec. 11, 8 to 9 p.m.

“Frosty the Snowman” & “Frosty Returns” airs again – Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 to 9:30 p.m. & 9:30 to 10 p.m.

“A Christmas Proposal” – Sunday, Dec. 12, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

One of two original movies airing from CBS, is “A Christmas Proposal.” CBS said, “A down-on-her-luck chef, Maria Winters (Jessica Camacho), who dreams of starting her own line of food trucks, agrees to pose as the girlfriend of a hotshot Seattle attorney, Julian Diaz (Adam Rodriguez), visiting his family for Christmas, to help him prove he’s the ideal candidate to take over the family firm. But their business arrangement is complicated by the magic of the season as real sparks begin to fly.”

“Christmas Takes Flight” – Sunday, Dec. 19, 8 to 10 p.m.

“Christmas Takes Flight” is CBS’ second original festive movie airing this season. CBS said, “A holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett (Katie Lowes) and Matt Connor (Evan Williams), a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline. Matt’s cost-cutting initiatives threaten Christmas when he cancels the airline’s annual holiday charitable benefit for underserved children. Determined to show Matt that the sweetest things in life are worth any price, Jenny rallies the community to help save the event and unexpectedly finds herself falling for the magnate in the process.”

“The Price is Right at Night” – Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8 to 9 p.m.

Drew Carey will be on your TV screen at night this time bringing a holly-jolly-themed primetime episode where families come on down to the iconic game show, CBS said.

“The Kennedy Center Honors” – Sunday, Dec. 22, 9 to 11 p.m.

The 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors will celebrate the arts in Washington D.C. Hosts and performers will be announced at a later date, CBS said.

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” – Friday, Dec. 24, 8 to 9 p.m.

Country music superstar Dolly Parton brings the spirit of the holidays to CBS with a one-hour entertainment special.

“Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler” – Friday, Dec. 24, 9 to 10 p.m.

“The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a star-studded concert special,” CBS said.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Country artist Luke Bryan performs at the Grand Ole Opry House on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” – Friday, Dec. 31, 8 to 11 p.m.

Some of today’s hottest country music superstars will ring in the new year from downtown Nashville with high-energy performances, CBS said. Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more, according to CBS.