Frito-Lay launches ‘Cracker Jill’ to ring in baseball season celebrating women in sports

It’s about the time of year that Major League Baseball’s regular season gets underway, and Frito-Lay has announced the ball game’s most famous snack will emerge in 2022 with a new, feminine face.

PLANO, Tx. – It’s about the time of year that Major League Baseball’s regular season gets underway, and Frito-Lay has announced the ball game’s most famous snack will emerge in 2022 with a new, feminine face.

Cracker Jill, a play via packaging on the classic caramel-coated popcorn and peanut snack Cracker Jack, was launched Tuesday ahead of the regular season opener to celebrate women who break barriers in sports, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Along with the special edition snacks came the release of a new rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” sung by Normani, with reimagined lyrics to recognize women athletes in the song that tied Cracker Jack to American sports culture more than a century ago.

Take me out to the ball game, Take me out to the crowd, Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill, No one can stop you if you have the will, So let’s root, root, root for a girl’s dream. We’re adding our face to the game… And we’ll run, throw, with never a doubt. It’s a new, ball game! Cracker Jill x Normani – Take Me Out to the Ball Game

Listen to the song in the video player below:

Ad

Tina Mahal, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement that the company is celebrating the achievements of women who make history by breaking the mold in sports, as well as supporting their progress,

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks,” Mahal said.

Frito-Lay is producing five different designs for Cracker Jill bags, created by artist and model Monica Ahanonu. The designs depict portraits of “Jill” that collectively serve to reflect America’s diversity and honor women in sports.

The run will not be exclusive to the 2022 baseball season, as Frito-Lay said it expects Jill to join Sailor Jack for good as part of the brand going forward. Right now though, one of the only ways to get a bag of Cracker Jill is to make a donation of at least $5 to the Women’s Sports Foundation through this link, a donation train Frito-Lay said it started with a $200,000 contribution. At last check, there were around 4,700 bags left up for grabs.

Ad

Learn more about Cracker Jill at its official website.