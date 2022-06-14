🎆Enter to win 4 VIP tickets to Fireworks at the Fountain

The City of Orlando is once again going to light up its skyline on July 4 with another edition of Fireworks at the Fountain.

Residents and visitors can head to Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando for the event which will begin at 5 p.m. with fireworks being launched at 9:10 p.m.

The event takes place to commemorate our country’s freedom as well as to celebrate the impact our local heroes have had on our communities.

In partnership with Dan Newlin, News 6 Insiders have a chance to win four VIP tickets to the event where they will get a great spot to watch the sky light up with fireworks along with food and beverages.