Disney drops ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ trailer, release date

Disney has dropped the teaser trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2.”
The original 1993 movie saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts, by the lighting of the black flame candle.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.
“Hocus Pocus 2″ starts streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, in time for the Halloween season.
This Halloween season, some legends never die. 🕯 Hocus Pocus 2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on #DisneyPlus. #HocusPocus2Posted by Disney+ on Tuesday, June 28, 2022