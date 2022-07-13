94º

Calling all country folk: St. Augustine Country and Craft Festival comes this weekend

Festival is all day Saturday, rain or shine

Ashley Bermudez

The St. Augustine Country and Craft Festival invites all people - including kids - on Saturday all day. (St. Augustine Country and Craft Festival)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Put on your best country gear and look for craft beer all day at the St. Augustine Country and Craft Festival this weekend.

It’s a rain or shine festival and is all things country from music to food to exhibits. It will have six events to suit different interests, such as fashion, craft beer, pets and more.

The events include: Country Music Fest, Country Crafts Fest, Country Fashion Festival, Bo’s Dog and Pet Fest, Kids Fest and Craft Beer Festival.

The Country and Craft Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

General admission is $10, but there are more ticket packages to choose from, including ones including unlimited beer. Tickets can be bought here.

