From R&B to classic rock: Free 2022 summer concerts in New Smyrna Beach

IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts in New Smyrna Beach (file)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Concerts can be loud, energetic or soothing depending on type of music.

No matter the genre, concerts are fun for all, and even better when they are free.

New Smyrna Beach is helping people make the most of their summer with free concerts through the end of August. There is a range of music from reggae soul to classic rock to R&B and more.

Hundreds of people attend each weekly performance every year, making the Free Summer Concert Series one of the most popular seasonal events, according to the city.

Mark your calendars for the Brannon Center at Riverside Park from now through August: