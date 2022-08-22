MoviePass is returning. Here’s how it will be different

Movie lovers, listen up. MoviePass is coming back.

The subsidized ticketing subscription service is set to relaunch on Labor Day.

With MoviePass, you used to be able to watch a movie a day for $10 a month.

This time around, there are still questions about how it will work, but a monthly subscription price is expected to include a number of credits to use at U.S. theaters each month and prices will vary depending on the plan and number of credits, according to CNN.

However, this time, MoviePass isn’t for just anyone.

If you want to get in on it, you’ll first have to join a waitlist and then be chosen.

You can sign up on the MoviePass website starting Thursday morning. If you make the cut to get one, you will be notified on Labor Day, Sept. 5.