‘A gentle and calm personality:’ Brevard Zoo’s Theo, a Baird’s tapirs, moving to new zoo

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Theo, a 1-year-old Baird’s tapirs also known as “baby watermelon,” will soon start a new adventure at a fellow Association of Zoos and Aquariums facility.

In hopes of growing the population of this endangered species, Theo will be paired with a female in the future, the Brevard Zoo said. Baird’s tapirs are endangered mainly due to habitat loss and human hunting.

To prepare Theo for his journey, his animal care team is doing crate training with him for a smoother transition.

Though this a bittersweet moment, the zoo said it plans on reintroducing Theo’s parents Mia, 4, and Antonio, 6, into their rainforest habitat. This will hopefully mean a new baby tapir in the future.

“It was such an exciting time not only watching him grow up, but also seeing how great of a mom Mia became. I remember the first time he stepped on a small scale for a voluntary weight and when he learned how to swim. I felt so proud! Theo has developed such a gentle and calm personality; I just know the keepers at his new Zoo will fall in love with him,” said Albert Ferraro, a keeper at the zoo.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Members of the team convey on their website that baby watermelon will be dearly missed but they are excited for him and the important role he is playing in the advancement of his species.

Though enthusiastic about the move, the zoo said Theo will be missed.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: