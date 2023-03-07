Surf’s up! Ride the waves during Beach ‘N Boards Fest at Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – The Ron Jon Beach ‘N Boards Fest is back with many exciting events planned for five days of fun.

The event is at Alan Shepard Park located on 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway in Cocoa Beach.

The Beach ‘N Boards Fest kicks off Wednesday with different surf competitions starting at 7:30 a.m.

This festival has competitions for almost every sports board possible and is a spectacle many travel to see during spring break.

The list below gives a glance at some of the other activities to look out for at the festival:

Grind For Life Kids’ Skate Clinic

Roxy 5K Run/Walk

Roxy Beachy Yoga

Volcom Sea Oat Planting

Check out their website for a full schedule of all the events and competitions going on throughout the fest.

Not only will there be physical activities to watch, but guests will also be able to participate in workshops for wakeboarding, foil surfing, and more.

Visitors can also savor a variety of food truck options while catching all the action.

Note that if you do plan on attending the festival, be aware that event times are subject to change due to unpredictable weather and waves.

If interested in participating in any competitions, register with this link.

