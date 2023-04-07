Iron jaw: Florida dentist hopes to break record pulling car with teeth

Mike Foley can pull his car 100 ft in 17 seconds, he claims.

TAMPA, Fla. – This Florida dentist is pulling a lot more than just teeth.

Mike Foley, the Tampa-based “Gator Dentist,” is showing off the power of his jaws by pulling his 2,000-pound Lotus with his pearly whites.

Foley hopes to use his “iron jaw” to break a world record.

The current Guinness World Record for pulling a car with one’s teeth is 100 feet in about 18 seconds.

Right now, Foley claims he can pull the car that far in around 30 seconds.

