Need $1,000 for an awesome project? This Orlando foundation has got you covered

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everyone’s got at least one awesome idea rattling around in their brain, but they may not have the resources to make their project a reality.

That’s where the Orlando chapter of the Awesome Foundation comes in. It’s looking for creative people with innovative ideas aimed at making the community a better place. The people behind the foundation believe in awesome projects so much, they’re willing to throw $1,000 toward funding them.

To apply for this grant, all you have to do is fill out an online form detailing your idea. The foundation just asks that it’s new and will make a positive impact on unsuspecting people.

The Orlando chapter gave its first grant back in July 2013 and has since awarded over 100 grants totaling $100,000 to local artists, organizers and teachers to build panoramas, murals, pop-up bands, lighted orchestras, dance classes for low income students and so much more.

According to the foundation, the money is given without any requirements or conditions, but a follow-up is appreciated.

For more information, please contact Terry Olson at 407-836-5540 or visit the foundation’s website.

