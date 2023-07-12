Downtown Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace to host Kuumba Talent Showcase

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy is getting ready to host a talent showcase in Orlando Fringe’s new downtown art space.

The group champions and amplifies the presence of Black talent in the community and is putting on the Kuumba Talent Showcase at Fringe ArtSpace, with the help of the Florida Theatrical Association, to do just that.

“I am extremely excited,” said Meka King, who co-founded CFEA in the wake of 2020′s Black Lives Matter movement. “I’m proud of this team and organization for putting in the work and being intentional about offering this to our community, proud of the artists for putting themselves out there and proud of the casting partners and entities who have been intentional about investing in Black talent.”

The 90-minute performance features all types of amazing and aspiring talent, with 4-minute time slots allotted to each performer. The art on display embodies Kuumba, which means “creativity” in Swahili, and spotlights Black entertainers in Central Florida.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

“We wanted to give the community, our casting partners and our participants the opportunity to come together and see the work (we are doing) in real-time,” King said. “They can expect a wide variety of performances from dance to singing to spoken word.”

The talent showcase is an answer to the work CFEA has been doing since 2021. King said the organization started hosting auditions and apprentice workshops as a response to the promise theaters made to champion diversity and representation following the Black Lives Matter protests during the pandemic.

“It was how we could play a part in helping a lot of these organizations, theaters and companies live up to their commitment of hiring more Black talent and widen their talent pool,” King said.

Doors for the showcase open at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 16. Tickets are $10 with an additional $2 fee.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. And while CFEA auditions are closed now, those seeking opportunities within the arts and entertainment field can connect with Black industry professionals here.

Check out the Real Talk, Real Solutions podcast in the media player below: