🎥 Escape to another world: ‘Wonka,’ ‘The Iron Claw,’ other top movies coming to theaters in December

ORLANDO, Fla. – Who doesn’t love going to the theaters around the Christmas holiday?

It’s the perfect time to get out of the house (especially when you’ve been around family or friends too long) and spend 90-120 minutes in a different world.

You don’t have to visit the theater around the holiday, though. There are lots of films releasing throughout the month of December.

For those seeking a haven from the holidays, we have a list of films hitting theaters near you. Check them out below.

“Silent Night” - Dec. 1

“On Christmas Eve, a man witnesses the death of his young son when the boy gets caught in crossfire between warring gangs. Recovering from a wound that cost him his voice, he soon embarks on a bloody and grueling quest to punish those responsible.”

“Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” - Dec. 1

“Pop superstar Beyoncé performs hit songs in concert and discusses the creative process behind her world tour.”

“Eileen” - Dec. 1

“In 1964 Massachusetts, a young secretary becomes enchanted by Rebecca, the glamorous new counselor at the prison where she works. Their budding friendship soon takes a twisted turn when Rebecca reveals a dark secret.”

“The Boy and the Heron” - Dec. 8

“Mahito, a young 12-year-old boy, struggles to settle in a new town after his mother’s death. However, when a talking heron informs Mahito that his mother is still alive, he enters an abandoned tower in search of her, which takes him to another world.”

“Poor Things” - Dec. 8

“Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

“Wonka” - Dec. 15

“Focusing on a young Willy Wonka and how he came to meet the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.”

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” - Dec. 22

“After failing to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta wields the power of the mythic Black Trident to unleash an ancient and malevolent force. Hoping to end his reign of terror, Aquaman forges an unlikely alliance with his brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Setting aside their differences, they join forces to protect their kingdom and save the world from irreversible destruction.”

“Migration” - Dec. 22

“A family of ducks tries to convince its overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.”

“Anyone but You” - Dec. 22

“Despite an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s initial attraction quickly turns sour. However, when they unexpectedly find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, they pretend to be the perfect couple to keep up appearances.”

“The Iron Claw” - Dec. 22

“The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

“American Fiction” - Dec. 22

“Monk is a frustrated novelist who’s fed up with the establishment that profits from Black entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, he uses a pen name to write an outlandish Black book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.”

“The Color Purple” - Dec. 25

“A musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel about the life-long struggles of an African-American woman living in the south during the early 1900s.”

“Ferrari”- Dec. 25

“During the summer of 1957, bankruptcy looms over the company that Enzo Ferrari and his wife built 10 years earlier. He decides to roll the dice and wager it all on the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy.”

“The Boys in the Boat” - Dec. 25

“During the height of the Great Depression, members of the rowing team at the University of Washington get thrust into the spotlight as they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin.”

