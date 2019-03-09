Break out of the mold with these unique Orlando-area bars and restaurants

From eating at an old jail house to sipping coffee with some cats roaming around, there are many unique dining venues to choose from in Central Florida.

Check out one of these gems on your next dining adventure:

Soupa Saiyan: 5689 Vineland Road, Orlando

Soupa Saiyan on Vineland Road in Orlando.

Anyone who is a fan of the cartoon, "Dragon Ball Z," will love the theme of the Orlando restaurant Soupa Saiyan. It's a noodle shop that includes build-your-own soups and "Dragon Ball Z" decor. The menu is small, but it includes Vietnamese pho, Korean fire noodles and Korean fire burritos.

Almost 2,000 Google Reviews gives it a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. A lot of reviewers say they loved building their own noodle soups and the atmosphere.

Orlando Cat Café: 532 Cagan Park Ave. Suite 201-203 Clermont

Orlando Cat Café in Clermont.

Although it has Orlando in the name, you can actually find this spot in Clermont. The owners tell News 6 their coffee shop lets you relax with a soothing cup of joe, while watching the playful antics of adoptable cats and kittens from the SPCA of Florida.

Customers do have to pay to get in. It's $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12 per hour. Proceeds from a portion of the entry fee help support homeless cats. The owner recommends making a reservation ahead of time to ensure a spot. You can do that by calling 352-989-4820 or making a reservation online at orlandocatcafe.com. On the website you can also see the cats looking for their forever home.

Black Hammock: 2316 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo

Black Hammock

At this Seminole County spot you can have a meal with an airboat ride on the side.

Black Hammock is known for fried gator tail, catfish and homemade desserts. You can then turn your lunch or dinner into an adventure. Its website offers packages where customers can pay for combinations including an airboat ride and lunch. While on the water, expect to see alligators, turtles and different species of birds.

Mathers Social Gathering: 30 S Magnolia Ave, Orlando

Mathers Social Gathering on South Magnolia Ave in Orlando.

This hideaway bar will take you back to the late 1800s. In fact, when you get to it from the elevator, it's up to you to find the bar through a secret door hidden in a bookshelf. The building itself is historic and predates 1884. It even survived a fire, which destroyed neighboring businesses. It was once home to a post office, an electric company and a furniture store. Now that it's a speakeasy, every Tuesday they have a burlesque show. Of course, if you want to go to this bar, be prepared to dress up. They may not let you in with shorts and flip flops.

Joysticks Arcade Lounge: 69 East Pine St. Orlando

Joysticks Arcade Lounge

You can grab a drink and play retro video games for free at this video game bar. They have several specialty cocktails to choose from that can include smoke coming from the glass and glitter. You'll also find some great opportunities for pictures, including the light saber lounge that features all sorts of props from "Star Wars." This bar is definitely an experience and worth checking out.

Ace Cafe Orlando: 100 West Livingston St. Orlando

Ace Cafe Orlando

This restaurant comes with a mix of American and English food, along with some motorcycles and fast cars. Ace Cafe hosts motorcycle events almost every night, but the owner says on Thursdays they have the best bike night in Central Florida. At one event, they had almost 900 bikes. The idea for the restaurant comes with some history. The original Ace Cafe was established in 1938 near London.

The Old Jailhouse Kitchen & Spirits:113 South Palmetto Ave. Sanford

Enjoy a good meal behind bars at the Old Jailhouse in Sanford.

A local family turned the old Seminole County Jail into a full-service restaurant and bar. The building served as the jail from 1914 until 1959. The owners tell News 6 they've preserved the building by maintaining the foundation, bricks and jail bars. They also used reclaimed lumber from the building to build the bar and tables.

Dinner is served Monday through Saturday starting at 5 p.m. The most popular item on the menu is the Jailhouse burger, according to the owners.

Better Than Sex: 1905 N Orange Ave, Orlando

Better than Sex

This dessert restaurant created by a local couple turns dining into a sexy experience. As you can imagine from the name of the restaurant, some of the names of the menu items will be sure to make you blush. With a few locations across the country, the owners tell us their Orlando restaurant is special to them because they met in the City Beautiful. They also say it's their creative kitchen where they develop new menu items. One of their drink favorites includes the Sex Appeal. As for the desserts, the owners recommend the Double Stuffed or The Fever.

The Robinson Cocktail Room: 61 E Pine St, Orlando

The Robinson Cocktail Room in Orlando

The Robinson is a cocktail bar in the Robinson building that was built in 1884. It's named after Florida's first state chemist Norman Robinson. The owners of the avant-garde bar tell us Robinson's work inspired them to create a cocktail room that uses obscure ingredients and new technologies. They even have a lab room where they put together their creations. When visiting, you can expect a relaxed vibe with laid-back music.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.