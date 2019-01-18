Universal appears poised to add new thrill ride to 'Jurassic Park' land

ORLANDO, Fla. - Rumors are gaining momentum that Universal Orlando is nearing the construction stage on a new thrill ride, likely a roller coaster, in its "Jurassic Park" land at Islands of Adventure.

There is also a growing amount of tangible evidence to help back up those rumors.

Visitors to the park can easily see new construction walls in place near the lagoon's waterfront and up to the facade of the Jurassic Park Discovery Center. At least one merchandise kiosk has already been moved.

Universal team members working in the area are telling guests the carnival games in that area are being moved, as will the popular Raptor Encounter meet-and-greet attraction.

In addition to the walls, Universal tweeted an image this week showing a baby raptor cracking through the top of an egg, a nod to the egg photo that has gone viral on social media platforms. Universal's tweet is simply captioned, "A Star is Born."

A star is born. pic.twitter.com/vfDOIEOzLn — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 15, 2019

News 6 confirmed Universal filed permits for demolition in that area last year with the South Florida Water Management District. The permits, dubbed Project 791, were granted and allow for clearing space near the long-closed Triceratops Encounter attraction, adjacent to the waterfront at Islands of Adventure.

News 6 also confirmed Universal first filed for permits with the city of Orlando for Project 791 in May 2018. Review of those plans by various city departments has been underway, with Universal receiving approval to move forward with demolition and site clearing January 17.

Universal team members were alerted this month via internal communications that a pedestrian bridge connecting the "Jurassic Park" and the Lost Continent lands will be closing on January 22 and reopening sometime in the summer.

Universal Orlando is usually tight-lipped about its new attractions.

An elaborate new roller coaster nearing completion in the original Wizarding World of Harry Potter land has yet to be named. It is due to open this summer adjacent to Hogwarts Castle and the Hogsmeade Village areas, near where the Dragon's Challenge roller coaster complex used to sit.

Stay with ClickOrlando.com for more theme park news.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.