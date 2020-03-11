Holy Chalupa: Taco Bell unveils largest shell ever with Triplelupa

Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.

The fast-food chain calls this new addition the Triplelupa, a play on Taco Bell’s current Chalupa. Actually, it’s three mini chalupas combined into one product.

Each section has a different flavor. You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle or chipotle.

(Credit: Taco Bell)

To grab one, just pull. Taco Bell says it made the Triplelupa to easily tear apart.

The Triplelupa will cost around $3.50 plus tax.

The item is expected to hit restaurants nationwide on March 12, but only for a limited time.