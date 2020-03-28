Scoreboard: Florida gets a B for social distancing efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida isn’t doing too shabby with social distancing, at least, according to this scoreboard.

Uncast developed a “social distancing scoreboard,” which evaluates how every state is following and implementing social distancing in the battle against COVID-19. The Sunshine State was graded a B for its efforts to keep people away from each other during the coronavirus outbreak.

The scores were developed using “human mobility data,” looking at traveled distance for each state, assuming people who are staying home aren’t traveling, and therefore are practicing social distancing.

There are a few other factors and algorithms at play here, so if you’re willing to nerd out you can read more about the methodology here.

The data even compares counties showing South Florida gets an A for its effort. Orange and Osceola counties take the lead in Central Florida, helping to bring the state average up, though the scoreboard gave Marion and Sumter counties a flat out F. It seems to be the Panhandle that seems to be failing at keeping people apart.

So far the data makes sense too, considering Marion and Sumter counties haven’t issued any more societal restrictions like curfews or stay-at-home orders.

It’s the complete opposite for Orange and Osceola counties as their local leaders were the first to issue a curfew. Both are currently under stay-at-home orders.

Let’s not ignore Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ongoing efforts to keep infected people out of the state. He recently issued mandatory quarantine orders for anyone traveling from hot spots in Louisiana or New York into Florida.

Florida could have a chance of raising its grade to an A as more counties across the state limit travel with stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders.

With more than 3,000 coronavirus cases across the state and counting, counties are already strengthening their restrictions on society in hopes to stop the spread. Seminole County jumping in on restrictions with its county-wide social distancing order.

You can see how other states and counties were scored using the interactive map below.