WKMG-TV wins 2 Murrow Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Congratulations are in order for WKMG-TV News 6, the Graham Media Group station in Orlando.

WKMG/ClickOrlando.com has been awarded two 2020 Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence.

The Edward R. Murrow Award is among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news and is presented to those who demonstrate excellence in their profession. It recognizes the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

“WKMG works hard every day to serve the members of our community in meaningful and impactful ways. I am proud that kind of dedication and commitment is recognized with this prestigious award,” said WKMG Vice President & General Manager Jeff Hoffman.

WKMG is the only local television station in Central Florida awarded with the Regional Murrow Awards and were presented with two wins, onee for Excellence in Innovation and one for Excellence in Sound.

“We are constantly searching for new and engaging ways to share the stories of our community and the stories that matter to our community,” said WKMG News Director Allison McGinley. “It is an honor to be recognized for that hard work and innovation, especially with an award as prestigious as the Murrow.”

Excellence in Innovation Award:

WKMG conducted a groundbreaking digital and broadcast event on July 4, 2019. As organizations across the country traditionally cover America’s independence celebrations, WKMG took a nontraditional approach, a move no other television station has ever done before and in doing so created an innovative, immersive online viewing experience.

This online streaming project harnessed live video from more than 25 different camera angles and sources, allowing viewers to select from a variety of angles, including the first-ever streams directly from mobile phones of reporters and producers in the field. The project paired the Graham Media Group with several major partners, including Google, YouTube, Amazon Web Services, The Washington Post’s Arc Publishing and Grabyo to incorporate technologies that are outside of traditional broadcasting norms.

WKMG also began utilizing a 360-degree camera in traditional news settings. Using a “normal” event such as the Salvation Army Christmas Gift distribution, News 6 provided a very untraditional look at the process. Covering the process from literally every angle, viewers were able to see “behind the curtain.” News 6 gave them a live look at how the funds they donated went to helping needy children receive their gifts and how this incredible operation worked tirelessly to make it happen.

Two final elements of WKMG’s entry focused on digital journalism. As part of the coverage of the Apollo 11 Anniversary, the News 6 team created an interactive global display highlighting memories of the original launch from people around the world. To do this, we solicited calls, then placed them on a map pinpointing where those memories were established. This created a new experience with traditional audio links.

Click the link below for a glimpse inside how this landmark 4th of July celebration was executed and see an article that delves deeper into this all-live endeavor.

Innovation Link:

https://www.clickorlando.com/video/video/2020/02/14/excellence-in-innovation-news-6-getting-results/

Excellence in Sound Award:

As part of WKMG’s coverage of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11, photojournalist Paul Giorgio profiled a man who guides local watchers through the amazing moments leading up to the launch and then through the unbelievable flight into space. He does it all from SpaceView Park in Titusville, specifically created to provide a one-of -a-kind view of the launches without ever having to go into the Kennedy Space Center.

Click the below link to find out about Ozzie the Rocket Man.

Sound Link:

https://www.clickorlando.com/video/video/2020/02/10/excellence-in-sound-ozzie-the-rocket-man/

WKMG News 6 will compete against other regional winners to be considered for the National Murrow Award. Florida is part of Region 13, which also covers Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.