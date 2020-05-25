Pizza Hut giving graduating seniors free medium pizza
Pizza chain celebrating Class of 2020 with up to half a million free pizzas
Pizza Hut wants to do its part to help the Class of 2020 celebrate.
The pizza chain is giving graduating seniors a free, one-topping medium pizza, while supplies last.
Pizza Hut announced, this promotion along with American’s dairy farmers, they were giving away up to half a million free pizzas.
From the details provided on its website, Pizza Hut is releasing a certain amount of free pizza coupons each day, with the next set released at 12 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 26.
Click here to claim your free pizza coupon.
