Pizza Hut giving graduating seniors free medium pizza

Pizza Hut wants to do its part to help the Class of 2020 celebrate.

The pizza chain is giving graduating seniors a free, one-topping medium pizza, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut announced, this promotion along with American’s dairy farmers, they were giving away up to half a million free pizzas.

From the details provided on its website, Pizza Hut is releasing a certain amount of free pizza coupons each day, with the next set released at 12 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 26.

Click here to claim your free pizza coupon.