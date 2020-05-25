74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Features

Pizza Hut giving graduating seniors free medium pizza

Pizza chain celebrating Class of 2020 with up to half a million free pizzas

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Food deals, Consumer, Pizza Hut
photo

Pizza Hut wants to do its part to help the Class of 2020 celebrate.

The pizza chain is giving graduating seniors a free, one-topping medium pizza, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut announced, this promotion along with American’s dairy farmers, they were giving away up to half a million free pizzas.

From the details provided on its website, Pizza Hut is releasing a certain amount of free pizza coupons each day, with the next set released at 12 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 26.

Click here to claim your free pizza coupon.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: