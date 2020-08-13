Let your creative mind explode with these incredible new LEGO sets

ORLANDO, Fla – If you’re looking for something fun to do while sitting at home, the LEGO company may have a solution.

The companies creative minds have come up with three new sets that are sure to impress the true LEGO fanatic.

All the sets are available to purchase on the LEGO online shop or in select store locations.

LEGO® Super Mario™

The world of Super Mario is coming to life all thanks to LEGO. The Super Mario set begins with the starter course set.

Families will get to see Mario hop around, interact and dodge dangers, collect coins and even come in contact with his art nemesis, Bowser.

“Super Mario is such an icon – and fans have been highly anticipating the release of the full details of the product line. Our entire range – from the Starter Course to the Power Up Packs, through to the Expansion Sets and Character Packs – have been built to bring Super Mario, his friends – and his enemies – to life. We love how creative Nintendo and LEGO fans are, and can’t wait for them to unleash their imaginations in how they interact with Super Mario in the real world,” said Jonathan Bennink, Digital Design Lead on LEGO Super Mario.

Sixteen LEGO Super Mario sets have been introduced and the set also includes an app that will help support the experience.

To further the Nintendo experience, LEGO has also introduced a new LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System and 1980s-style TV.

This set will take adult fans down memory-lane by building a mechanically functional version of an all-time favorite console with LEGO bricks.

LEGO Art

Who said you had to play with LEGO and then put it back in the box?

Introducing, LEGO Art.

These new colorful sets are pieces of art that can be put just about anywhere -- your desk, shelf or a place on the wall.

The sets pay tribute to Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Iron Man and iconic villains from the “Star Wars” galaxy.

“With these wider ranging designs, we believe that we can inspire film fans, music lovers and art and design aficionados to immerse themselves in a world of art and creativity linked to their idols. Through this new experience, we believe adults can unwind, engage in a mindful building activity and ultimately create a beautiful piece of wall art that perfectly reflects their personality,” said Louise Elizabeth Bontoft, Senior Design Director at the LEGO Group.

If you’re looking for a piece of art that is a bit smaller, the company has newly introduced LEGO Brick Sketches.

These sets include characters from Star Wars, Batman and the notorious Joker.

According to LEGO’s website, the sets are created on a 12 by 16 base plate and can be displayed freestanding or the built-in hook can be used to hang it on a wall.

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano Set

The grand piano set is the latest product part of the LEGO Ideas collection.

The company called this set an immersive build which was voted by LEGO fans themselves.

With a clever motor and working keys, when the set is combined with the LEGO Powered Up app fans can become musical maestros one brick and one note at a time.

This is the LEGO Group’s first-ever piano set with the ability to play music.

The set includes a removable 25-key keyboard, adjustable bench, a top lid that can be propped up, authentic hammer and a moving damper and pedal.

Imagined by music teacher and LEGO fan Donny Chen, this set was designed as a way for him to combine his passion for music with his passion for building.

“When I’m not building with LEGO bricks, I’m teaching, tuning or writing music on my piano. So, when I first discovered LEGO Ideas, I knew I wanted to build something that not only combined my two passions, but also looked visually stunning,” said Chen.

LEGO said the 3,662-piece LEGO Ideas Grand Piano is made to take center stage as a spectacular display model for any room.