3 Central Florida Walmart’s to offer free drive-thru trick-or-treating events

If you’re hesitant about traditional trick-or-treating this year or just want a fun, candy-filled event to attend, Walmart is here to help.

The retailer announced it is hosting free, drive-thru trick or treat events at several Central Florida stores ahead of Halloween.

Walmart is transforming some of its store parking lots into “spooky street” where kids can have contact-free and socially distanced Halloween fun, according to a news release.

Families are invited to dress up for the drive-thru experience.

These are the Central Florida Walmart locations that will host the event:

Orlando Walmart Supercenter - Thursday, Oct. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8990 Turkey Lake Road, Orlando, FL, 32819

Orlando Walmart Supercenter - Friday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

11930 Narcoossee Road, Orlando, FL, 32817

Orlando Walmart Supercenter - Saturday, Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11250 E Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL, 32817