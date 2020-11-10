Pringles unveils new ‘Scorchin’ chip lineup

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Pringles is turning up the heat, adding a spicy kick to three members of its classic lineup.

It says “Scorchin' Cheddar” adds an extra peppery kick.

“Scorchin' BBQ” has a pop of heat from cayenne pepper and “Scorchin' Chili & Lime” has a chili pepper bite.

Pringles says they are designed to test the limits of snackers, giving a bold flavor followed by heat that builds over time.

The Scorchin' lineup has a limited release in December followed by a full release next year.