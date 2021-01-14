Mattel unveils Maya Angelou Barbie doll

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Doctor Maya Angelou is the latest addition to Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series.

The Angelou doll has a head wrap and a floral printed dress.

Barbie says the women of this series were risk-takers who “changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before.”

Angelou’s career includes a National Book Award nomination for “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,” her 1970 autobiography.

She has also received dozens of honorary doctorates, numerous awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Shipments of the dolls will start next month.