Bye-bye chocolate: Reese’s launches Peanut Butter Lovers cups

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are known for the combination of peanut butter and chocolate, but not anymore.

Meet the ultimate peanut butter lovers cup.

It’s for people who love peanut butter and I mean really love it.

So much so, they don’t even need that pesky chocolate.

That’s right, this cup is nothing but peanut butter, covered in a candy shell flavored like peanut butter.

It kind of begs the question: Why wouldn’t you just buy a jar of peanut butter and eat it with a spoon?

We’ll find out if Reese’s is onto something or messing too much with an iconic formula.

The new treat launches in April for a limited time.