Dunkin hops on trend, adds avocado toast to menu

Brunch favorite costs about $3

CNN Newsource

Dunkin’ is going trendy.

The fast-food chain is now offering avocado toast.

This brunch favorite is made with avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice. It comes on sourdough bread with a sprinkle of “everything but the bagel” seasoning.

The new item costs about $3.

Dunkin’ is also releasing a spin on some classics with its new grilled cheese melt and grilled cheese melt with ham.

Both are served on Dunkin’s sourdough bread with white cheddar and American cheese.

