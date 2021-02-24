Dunkin hops on trend, adds avocado toast to menu

(Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.)

Dunkin’ is going trendy.

The fast-food chain is now offering avocado toast.

This brunch favorite is made with avocado, sea salt, black pepper and lemon juice. It comes on sourdough bread with a sprinkle of “everything but the bagel” seasoning.

[TRENDING: Tiger Woods’ leg shattered in rollover crash | Orlando City player faces sex charge | Woman loses $100,000 to romance conman]

The new item costs about $3.

Dunkin’ is also releasing a spin on some classics with its new grilled cheese melt and grilled cheese melt with ham.

Ad

Both are served on Dunkin’s sourdough bread with white cheddar and American cheese.