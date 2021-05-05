Irish president’s puppy steals spotlight during address

Misneach pawing at Irish President Michael Higgns while he speaks to reporters. (Credit: @PresidentIRL/TikTok)

When a pup needs pets they need them now even if your dog dad happens to be the president of Ireland giving an official address.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins’ 7-month-old Bernese mountain dog stole the spotlight during a presidential address in Dublin recently.

The president was paying tribute to the late Irish actor Tom Hickey. The actor died Saturday and was most well known for his role in the RTÉ television drama The Riordans and his contributions to theater, reports The Irish Times.

During Higgins’ address, his dog, named Misneach, sat by his side but rather than wait patiently out of the shot, the puppy pawed and rubbed the president’s leg and hand pleading for attention.

This is classic Bernese mountain dog behavior if you know the black, tan and white breed.

The video of Misneach begging for pets has been viewed nearly 300,000 times on the president’s TikTok account.