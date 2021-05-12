Graduating seniors get free dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts Thursday

Graduating seniors are ready to celebrate their accomplishments and Krispy Kreme wants to help.

On Thursday only, high school and college graduating seniors can stop by Krispy Kreme for a free graduate dozen doughnuts.

[TRENDING: Pipeline shutdown prompts state of emergency | 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death, ME says | 226 gators removed from Disney World]

To score the deal, you simply have to wear some type of 2021 gear which could include your cap and gown with 2021 tassel, Class of 2021 apparel, letterman jacket, class ring, graduation announcement with matching ID, student photo ID with senior status or other senior swag, the company said.

Ad

2021 High School & College Seniors - Thurs, 5/13 Only!🎓🍩 Participating US shops, while supplies last. Products may vary by market. Limit 1 per graduating senior. 2021 high school/college senior must be present to redeem. Offer not valid online. Info- https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/BHq0eaxQNq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 11, 2021

The Graduate Dozen includes the following doughnuts: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, yellow iced and original glazed.

The senior must be present to redeem and it’s a limit of one per person in store only.

For more information, click here.