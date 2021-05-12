Clear icon
Features

Graduating seniors get free dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts Thursday

Offer valid in store only

Stacy Shanks
, Social Media Producer

Krispy Kreme graduate dozen
Krispy Kreme graduate dozen (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Graduating seniors are ready to celebrate their accomplishments and Krispy Kreme wants to help.

On Thursday only, high school and college graduating seniors can stop by Krispy Kreme for a free graduate dozen doughnuts.

To score the deal, you simply have to wear some type of 2021 gear which could include your cap and gown with 2021 tassel, Class of 2021 apparel, letterman jacket, class ring, graduation announcement with matching ID, student photo ID with senior status or other senior swag, the company said.

The Graduate Dozen includes the following doughnuts: chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles, yellow iced and original glazed.

The senior must be present to redeem and it’s a limit of one per person in store only.

For more information, click here.

