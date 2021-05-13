Orange County set for annual Math Bee

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools will hold its annual Math Bee on Friday, May 14.

The event will be hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden and streamed live starting at 10 a.m. on ClickOrlando.com, the News 6 App, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Fourth-grade students from 15 schools will take part in the Math Bee, which will be held at Founder’s Hall at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Orlando.

The Math Bee winner from each classroom receives a small trophy. Each student who makes the finals gets a T-shirt, a framed certificate and a medal. The top three final winners for the school final receive a trophy and a gift card. They receive $100 for first place, $50 for second, and $25 for third place.

For the county invitational, the top three winners receive a trophy and an award check. The awards are $1,000 for first, $500 for second and $250 for third place.