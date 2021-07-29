6 places you can beat the heat, have fun this weekend around Orlando

If you’ve been complaining about the rain, you likely won’t have much to complain about Saturday and Sunday.

According to News 6 meteorologists, it’s going to be a really hot and dry weekend. There might be some rain, but much less than a typical summer day.

So, that means it’s time to get outside and enjoy the sun but in a way that keeps you cool.

Here are things you can do around Central Florida to get out in the sun and enjoy water activities.

The beach

This one is obvious, but it has to top the list. It’s going to be really hot out and that cool ocean water is calling your name.

You might want to stick to the east coast of Florida though since Red Tide is ravaging the west coast and covering it in dead fish. Last weekend there was a respiratory warning for some beaches.

There’s plenty of beaches on the east coast to choose from. U.S. News & World Report recently named Melbourne No. 18 and Daytona Beach No. 60 in the top 150 places to live. That might be a good place to start.

Take a dip in a natural spring

How lucky are we here in Central Florida that we have natural springs to cool us off just a short drive away?

You can visit them year-round, but they’re even better on a nice hot summer day.

Here’s where you can take a dip:

Blue Spring, Orange City

Kelly Park / Rock Springs Run, Sorrento

Rainbow Springs, Dunnellon

Wekiva Island, Longwood

Wekiwa Springs, Apopka

De Leon Springs State Park, De Leon Springs

Splash pads

Suit up the kids, lather on the sunscreen and go cool off at a local splash pad. Some are free or just a few dollars per person but well worth the expense when you just want to let your kids run around and stay cool at the same time. Here’s a list of Central Florida splash pads.

Water parks

Being that Central Florida is full of theme parks, you have quite the list of water parks to choose from.

SeaWorld’s Aquatica was recently named the best water park in the U.S. by USA Today. SeaWorld also has Discovery Cove where you can swim with marine life like dolphins, sharks, fish and stingrays.

Universal’s Volcano Bay, Legoland’s Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, Coco Key Water Resort and Island H20 Water Park are also options.

Aqua adventure parks

Want a little bit of adventure added in with your water time? The aqua parks sound like the right mix of cool and fun.

Orlando Watersports Complex and Nona Adventure Park both offer aqua adventures with inflated obstacle courses set up on local lakes.

Run, jump and slide your way to have a lot of fun.

Resort pools

A pool is a great way to cool off from the summer heat. If you don’t have a pool or want to take a dip in a more elaborate one, look no further than local resorts.

You could book a stay at the hotel or see if they sell a day pass where you can take in all the amenities for less.

Bring on the surf simulators, water slides, lazy rivers and waterfalls. VisitOrlando.com has a comprehensive list.