Stolen Gucci sandals flop out of suspect’s trunk as she nearly runs over water park employee, deputies say

After a scuffle over a pair of Gucci sandals at a Kissimmee water park, a woman fled, almost running over a park employee, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the arrest affidavit, Shannon Pent, 32, got into an argument at Island H20 on Sunday after another park-goer accused her of walking off with a pair of Gucci slides valued at $60.

The woman said she confronted Pent when she saw her walking out of the park with her sandals and filmed the verbal altercation on her cellphone.

A park employee was in the parking lot of Island H2O as Pent began to drive her Nissan Altima away and said when she pulled forward to leave she circled back and hit his legs, according to the report. The worker told deputies he had to push himself away from the vehicle in order to avoid the tires, knocking himself to the ground.

Deputies said as Pent drove off her trunk was open and the sandals flopped out of the vehicle onto the ground.

Clermont police went to Pent’s home to speak with her about the incident. She told officers she was trying to get away from people who were making her afraid for herself, her two children and her elderly father.

Pent was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The report does not detail what happened to the sandals or if the owner was reunited with her property.

