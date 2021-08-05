Ways to make start of school year more memorable

Summer break is coming to a close.

Your children have spent the past 10 weeks of summer enjoying a break from school, but now it’s time to get back into the routine of things.

Back-to-school season is an exciting time and here are several ways to make the start of the new school year more memorable for your family.

Special meal

What’s your children’s favorite food? Have them pick out what your family will eat for dinner the night before school starts or if you’re not in the mood to cook, take them to their favorite restaurant.

This first day can be kind of hectic, but if you have a lot of time on your hands, you could make them a special back-to-school breakfast.

Redtri.com suggests turning the night before school into a party by celebrating School Year’s Eve. Grab some poppers, noisemakers and silly hats and have a dance party to work out those first-day jitters.

Make a summer scrapbook

Sit down as a family and recap all the fun you had over the summer. Print pictures, write down stories and just have fun reminiscing. Take all of the things talked about and put them into a scrapbook or memory box of your choosing.

Make a time capsule

Your family could make a time capsule to capture recent memories and mementos before the kiddos head back to school. Take a family photo or even individual photos of each person and tuck them away inside.

Other things that could go in the time capsule are interviews with your kids where they answer fun questions like what they want to be when they grow up, a piece of artwork your child has made, handprints, ribbons representing how tall they each are, something they choose out of their rooms and more.

Seal up your container or envelope, mark the date your family decides to open it and then stash it away for safekeeping.

Create a vision board

Have your kiddos create a vision board for what they wish for their upcoming school year, People.com suggests. You can use old magazines, stickers, stamps, etc. to jazz it up. The magazine suggests hanging the poster where your children study to help inspire them to chase their dreams.

Another way to do this is by making a wish jar. Your kids can write down goals and wishes for the school year and then place them in a jar. Remember where you store the jar and bring it back out at the end of school to look back on what they hoped for themselves.

Other quick ideas include: