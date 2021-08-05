Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Seminole County partners schools to offer vaccinations throughout 1st week of school

Mobile vaccine clinics to be stationed at several high schools starting Monday

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Vaccine, Coronavirus, Education, Back To School
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 photo, a pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for residents and staff at the The Palace assisted living facility in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida was one of the first states to throw open vaccine eligibility to members of the general public over 65, leading to rumors that tourists and day-trippers are swooping into the state solely for the jab. Gov. Ron DeSantis said stories of the rich flying to Florida, getting vaccinated and returning home are overblown. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is working with the school district to offer mobile vaccine clinics throughout the first week of school.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday through Friday. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine with emergency use authorization for those 12 and older while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people 18 and older.

The county said the clinics will be at several high schools throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:

  • Monday, Aug. 9, at Lyman High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Aug. 30)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Lake Brantley High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Aug. 31)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Hagerty High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 1)
  • Thursday, Aug. 12, at Seminole High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 2)
  • Friday, Aug. 13, at Winter Springs High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 3)

Anyone under the age of 18 being vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must bring identification that has a photo and birthdate on it.

The first day of school for Seminole County students is on Tuesday.

