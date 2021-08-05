Seminole County partners schools to offer vaccinations throughout 1st week of school

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is working with the school district to offer mobile vaccine clinics throughout the first week of school.
The clinics will be offering the Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Monday through Friday. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine with emergency use authorization for those 12 and older while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved for people 18 and older.
The county said the clinics will be at several high schools throughout the week from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following days:
- Monday, Aug. 9, at Lyman High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Aug. 30)
- Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Lake Brantley High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Aug. 31)
- Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Hagerty High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 1)
- Thursday, Aug. 12, at Seminole High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 2)
- Friday, Aug. 13, at Winter Springs High School (If receiving Pfizer, second dose will be available on Sept. 3)
Anyone under the age of 18 being vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, who must bring identification that has a photo and birthdate on it.
The first day of school for Seminole County students is on Tuesday.